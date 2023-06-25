Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 395 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $313.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $321.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

