Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

