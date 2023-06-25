Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,043 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

