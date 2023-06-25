Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 391 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

NYSE JBL opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

