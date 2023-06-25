Critical Review: Pagaya Technologies (PGY) & Its Competitors

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.39 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $2.50 billion $409.08 million -1.40

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 202 997 1622 61 2.54

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 211.25%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 283.61%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -200.81% -35.22% -10.58%

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, indicating that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.57, indicating that their average stock price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

