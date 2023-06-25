Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 390 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.36 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $113.02 million -$34.23 million -130.48

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 717 1685 4951 32 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 110.68%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -1,263.66% -92.94% -25.95%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

