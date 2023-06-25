Comparing GB Sciences (GBLX) & Its Rivals

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 390 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GB Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.04 GB Sciences Competitors $113.02 million -$34.23 million -130.48

GB Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -1,263.66% -92.94% -25.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for GB Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 717 1685 4951 32 2.58

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 110.68%. Given GB Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

