Comparing Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) & Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF)

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) and Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Icade and Stockland, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icade 2 3 2 0 2.00 Stockland 0 0 3 0 3.00

Icade presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Icade’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Icade is more favorable than Stockland.

Dividends

Profitability

Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Stockland pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stockland pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stockland is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Icade and Stockland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icade N/A N/A N/A Stockland N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Icade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Stockland shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icade and Stockland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 36.97 Stockland N/A N/A N/A $0.23 11.59

Stockland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stockland beats Icade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations. As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (société d'investissement immobilier cotée, SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). Stockland is also an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality, as recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

