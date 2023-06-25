Contrasting Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) & Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sasol and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 0 0 N/A Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 0 7 1 1 2.33

Dividends

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a consensus target price of $492.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,740.25%. Given Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is more favorable than Sasol.

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $18.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 144.0%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sasol pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol N/A N/A N/A $48.27 0.26 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.51 34.34

Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S beats Sasol on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids. The company also markets and sells brick, electrical, engine, hand, non-ferrous, and window cleaners, as well as parts wash products and super soaps; degreasers; bitumen, fuel oils, lubricants, motor fuels, and gas-to-liquid fuels; and other fuels, such as illuminating paraffin, light cycle and distillate oils, light straight run fuels, and synthetic paraffinic kerosene. In addition, it wholesales diesel and petrol; operates coal mines; offers engineering services; and develops lower carbon solutions. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural gas and related products through pipelines. It serves adhesive, agriculture and forestry, automotive and transportation, aviation, burner fuel, chemical, construction and material, corrosion protection, electrical and electronic, flavor and fragrance, furniture, health and medical, household and consumer goods, industrial product, lubricant, manufacturing, mining, packaging, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic and polymer, publishing and ink, pulp and paper, rubber and tyre, specialty graphite, steel and foundry, textile and leather, water treatment, and other industries. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries. It has a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd. to develop and commercialize microbial-based bio solutions for sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

