Head to Head Survey: SEB (OTC:SEBYF) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEB and Flexsteel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 26.36 Flexsteel Industries $544.28 million 0.18 $1.85 million $0.81 23.27

Flexsteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SEB. Flexsteel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

18.4% of SEB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flexsteel Industries pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEB and Flexsteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB 1 1 1 0 2.00 Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEB currently has a consensus price target of C$100.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given SEB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEB is more favorable than Flexsteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SEB and Flexsteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB N/A N/A N/A Flexsteel Industries 1.05% 3.57% 1.74%

Summary

Flexsteel Industries beats SEB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. The company distributes its products through e-commerce channels and dealer network. It is also involved in export activities. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in Dubuque, Iowa.

