Analyzing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $159.10 million 15.87 $294.12 million N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 14.89 $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Keppel REIT and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 2.16% 0.25% 0.12%

Summary

Keppel REIT beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is the asset management arm of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-headquartered global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of energy & environment, urban development and connectivity. Keppel Capital has a diversified portfolio of real estate, infrastructure, data centres and alternative assets in key global markets.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

