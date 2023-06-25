Critical Contrast: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taylor Wimpey pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Taylor Wimpey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.75 $169.36 million $0.43 9.42 Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 17.89

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 1 0 2.50 Taylor Wimpey 1 6 1 0 2.00

Taylor Wimpey has a consensus target price of $130.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8,214.18%. Given Taylor Wimpey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taylor Wimpey is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.