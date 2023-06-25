Critical Review: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) versus Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Konica Minolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acacia Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Konica Minolta and Acacia Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Acacia Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Acacia Research has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.08%. Given Acacia Research’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

This table compares Konica Minolta and Acacia Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A $59.88 0.06 Acacia Research $60.52 million 4.01 -$125.07 million ($1.99) -2.08

Konica Minolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acacia Research. Acacia Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $13.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 414.1%. Acacia Research pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Konica Minolta pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acacia Research pays out -25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A Acacia Research -75.75% -5.48% -3.09%

Summary

Konica Minolta beats Acacia Research on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It also owns, manufactures, and distributes printers and parts, and consumable products through dealers and distributors for various industrial printing applications. In addition, the company offers supply-chain printing solutions for manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverage distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution industries; and line matrix printers for mission critical applications within labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting industries. Acacia Research Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

