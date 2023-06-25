Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) versus Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Financial Survey

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Selina Hospitality and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Selina Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 378.26%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Membership Collective Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.94 million 0.18 -$197.11 million N/A N/A Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.36 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -4.88

Selina Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Membership Collective Group.

Summary

Selina Hospitality beats Membership Collective Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.