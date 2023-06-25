Head-To-Head Comparison: Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Holley and Martinrea International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Holley alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56 Martinrea International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 65.76%. Martinrea International has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.24%. Given Martinrea International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Martinrea International is more favorable than Holley.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $688.41 million 0.63 $73.77 million $0.53 6.92 Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 103.74

This table compares Holley and Martinrea International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than Martinrea International. Holley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martinrea International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Martinrea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 9.26% -1.82% -0.59% Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Martinrea International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Holley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Martinrea International beats Holley on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online platform. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Martinrea International

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules. It also provides evaporator system integrity monitors, DPS lines, EGR tubes, air-injection tubes, and exhaust manifold tubes; fuel filler necks, capless refueling systems, fuel tank/sender assemblies, vapor assemblies and canister hoses, fuel line feed/return assembly systems, and fuel lines and hoses; and air-conditioning lines, and heater core inlet and outlet assemblies. In addition, it offers frame rail assemblies, surface stampings, structural BIW components, suspension arms and links, engine cradles, centre and rear crossmembers, suspension twist axles, roof assemblies, door intrusion beams, bumpers, radiator support assemblies, trailer hitches, dash and plenum assemblies, wheelhouse assemblies, roll-formed rockers and headers, appliqués, battery trays and housings, aluminum and steel shock towers, control arms, and knuckles, as well as belt, upper reveal, roof ditch, D-line, and other exterior decorative moldings. Further, it provides brake lines and assemblies, power steering lines and assemblies, power steering oil fillers, and tubes and indicators; and graphene brake lines products. The company was formerly known as Royal Laser Tech Corporation and changed its name to Martinrea International Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.