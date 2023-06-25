Head-To-Head Survey: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) vs. Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) and Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Imagin Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -47.84% -422.08% -32.77% Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Imagin Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $161.70 million 10.30 -$75.21 million ($3.31) -19.55 Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Imagin Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Establishment Labs and Imagin Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 4 0 2.80 Imagin Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus price target of $95.20, indicating a potential upside of 47.14%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Imagin Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Imagin Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical Inc., a urologic oncology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices in the bio-chemistry industry. It offers the i/Blue Imaging System, which detects bladder cancer with advanced proprietary optics and light sensors; and enCage Coil, a disposable and focal therapy precision ablation device for use in the treatment of prostate cancer. The company is also developing technologies to visualize and treat urologic cancers through minimally invasive surgery, including bladder and prostate cancer. It has a license agreement with Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC to develop and commercialize the i/Blue Imaging System. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

