Analyzing The Sage Group (SGGEF) and Its Rivals

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The Sage Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Sage Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Sage Group Competitors 406 1662 3374 17 2.55

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.42%. Given The Sage Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Sage Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares The Sage Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group N/A N/A 64.96 The Sage Group Competitors $616.39 million -$8.79 million 608.83

The Sage Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than The Sage Group. The Sage Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Sage Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A The Sage Group Competitors -32.77% -130.14% -6.54%

Dividends

The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Sage Group pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 60.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The Sage Group lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

The Sage Group rivals beat The Sage Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

