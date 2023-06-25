Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

