National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323,888 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.32% of B2Gold worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

