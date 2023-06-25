National Bank of Canada FI Sells 20,285 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $924.76 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $624.85 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $921.72 and its 200-day moving average is $861.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

