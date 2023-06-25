Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

