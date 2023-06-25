iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $135.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

