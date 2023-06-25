National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 510,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.85% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in PGT Innovations by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

In other news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,804.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $633,725 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGTI opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

