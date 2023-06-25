Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $37.23 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

