National Bank of Canada FI Buys 26,723 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $283.58 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.52 and its 200-day moving average is $292.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

