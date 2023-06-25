Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $148.82 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.85.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

