National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,181 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

