Financial Comparison: Temenos (TMSNY) versus The Competition

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) is one of 265 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Temenos to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Temenos Competitors -31.60% -125.89% -5.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Temenos and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 1 7 1 0 2.00 Temenos Competitors 409 1788 3729 39 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

Temenos presently has a consensus price target of $63.17, suggesting a potential downside of 18.34%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Temenos’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Temenos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Temenos and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A 64.46 Temenos Competitors $615.08 million -$7.77 million 582.51

Temenos’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Temenos. Temenos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Temenos peers beat Temenos on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

