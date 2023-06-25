Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,330 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MDLZ opened at $73.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

