National Bank of Canada FI Sells 24,555 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,555 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.