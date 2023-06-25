Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,108 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,108 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.47 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,166 shares of company stock worth $13,228,482 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

