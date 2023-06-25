iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

