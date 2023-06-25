National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 191,902 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

