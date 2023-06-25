BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading 0.1% Higher

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $49.14. Approximately 2,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

Get BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.48% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.