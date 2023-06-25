Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 17,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 39,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

