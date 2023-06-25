Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 10,763 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $20,987.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,575,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,006.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Jing Nealis sold 10,530 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $15,479.10.
- On Friday, April 28th, Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $52,738.95.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,260.70.
SES AI Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SES stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.42.
Institutional Trading of SES AI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
