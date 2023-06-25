SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 10,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 51,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SBET Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, SportsHub Games Network and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.