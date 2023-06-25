SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 10,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 51,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.
SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming
SharpLink Gaming Company Profile
SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, SportsHub Games Network and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).
