Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Shares Up 30.4%

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) traded up 30.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.89. 2,858,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,420% from the average session volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

