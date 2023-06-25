Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Down 4.7%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 401,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 973,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Kanabo Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 3.17.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; and operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.