Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Trading Down 0.7%

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.

