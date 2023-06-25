PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.