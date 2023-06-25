Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 1.7%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,170 ($14.97) and last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.04). 14,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 10,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,195 ($15.29).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,212.98. The company has a market cap of £140.41 million, a P/E ratio of -773.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 28.99.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies news, insider Jasper Judd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.42) per share, for a total transaction of £12,050 ($15,419.07). Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.