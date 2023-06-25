NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Down 13.6%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 230,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 816,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

NexImmune Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NexImmune

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 400,000 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,814 shares in the company, valued at $909,303.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

