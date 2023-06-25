SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Down 5.7%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 27,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

SolGold Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

