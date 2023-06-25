VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.76. 2,986 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

