iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 1.9%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

