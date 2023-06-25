Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.74. 201,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 107,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

