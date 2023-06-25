Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $27,507,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 372.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $298,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.