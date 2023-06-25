Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 103,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 116,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 45.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

