Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 67,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

EGTYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

